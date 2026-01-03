MSU basketball fans optimistic for second-straight Big Ten championship as conference play resumes

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State basketball fans are optimistic about the team's chances for a second-straight Big Ten championship as conference play resumes.

MSU won the Big Ten regular season title last year, and aim for a second-straight conference title this season.

While the team was on the road Friday, fans back home in East Lansing say they're optimistic about the team's chances.

Video shows fans sharing their excitement about this year's Spartan team.

After a strong start to the season and earning a top-10 ranking, the Spartans returned to Big Ten action on the road against Nebraska. Back in East Lansing, fans gathered at local businesses to watch the game and discuss their championship hopes.

"Every year it's kind of expected," one fan said about the team's championship aspirations.

"It's kind of like the status quo here," another said.

Cole Boyd, who watched last year's Big Ten championship-clinching game with his friend Damon, said he's hoping to see another banner added to the rafters at the Breslin Center.

"The Big Ten is loaded. It'll be interesting. It's going to be a fun year," Boyd said.

Cameron Spicer believes the team's early-season tests against high-profile opponents like Arkansas and Duke will benefit the Spartans in crucial moments throughout conference play.

"You know, we can beat anyone in the country and I think we showed that when we played Duke. Recently, we've had some defensive woes, and our offense hasn't been as good. We have the best coach in the world, so I feel like you can always win," Spicer said.

Michigan State will return to action in East Lansing Monday night at 8:30 against USC.

