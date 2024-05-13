Mother's Day fun: Opening day of farmers market in Williamston

Video shows the opening day of the Eastern Ingham Farmers Market.

34 vendors set up shop on Mother's Day.

Sowing Growth, a Williamston-based nonprofit, has spent months planning this weekly seasonal event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was the birth of a season on Mother's Day, as vendors set up shop for the opening day of the Eastern Ingham Farmers Market.

34 Michigan-based vendors from Williamston and beyond served their special goods, alongside Mother's Day-themed arts and crafts, caricature paintings, and live music from John Glenn & The Moonlighters.

"It's a gorgeous day, I've got both my kids here, it's just something I thought we could do together with the dogs and enjoy the beautiful day," said mom and attendee Lindsay Estep. "And there's so many great vendors here."

"We are here bigger than we've ever been on opening day so it's really exciting," said Market Manager Krysta James. "The important part here is community, and everyone wants to have a platform where we can kind of exchange and be close together."

Organized by Sowing Growth, a Williamston-based nonprofit, James says volunteers have been planning this season right when the last season ended, collecting cans to raise money to put the event together.

"Every Sunday here at the market we collect anybody's cans, they just come and drop them off at our can van," said James. "And then in our off-season, we're still out here twice a month we will collect your cans for you."

Sharon, secretary of Sowing Growth, says that opening the market on Mother's Day represents the close-knit community of vendors and attendees.

"It's a family, really, it's a family affair so to speak and it's a real sense of community that we have with one another," said Sharon. "We decided you know what, mothers probably would really love to come to the market on Mother's Day or receive something from the market on Mother's Day, and what a nice treat to have it for moms to participate in and be honored."

Vendor Nicole Allen started Lovebug Boutique with her daughter, Madison. They celebrated Mother's Day attending the market as a business duo.

"I started this small business because of my lovebug, and I have another one over there," said Nicole Allen. "It gives us something to do together, so she helps me set up for the market, she helps me tear down, she helps me create products, she goes to school and advertises the products for me which is great, and so we really are a duo tag team."

Madison enjoys working with her mom at the market.

"Mostly just spending time with my mom, and it makes us have a better relationship with each other," said Madison Allen.

The market runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from mid-May to mid-October.

