Monday storms knock out power to thousands in Lansing area; restoration expected by Tuesday night

EAST LANSING, MI. - East Lansing residents could see the damage left behind from Monday's storms Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy worked throughout the day to restore power to hundreds in the area.

WATCH BELOW: EAST LANSING POWER OUTAGES

EL POWER OUTAGES

Crews were deployed across Mid-Michigan to help restore power to residents in the region.

Nearly 1,000 residents were without power in the Okemos-Haslett area, while nearly 7,000 residents lost power in the broader Lansing area.

With more than 400 crews working to restore power, Consumers Energy says power should be restored by Tuesday night.

Tricha Bloembergen, media relations with Consumers Energy, said:

"Crews will continue to work across the state with the plan that the hardest hit areas, which includes some of those areas in Lansing to be restored by the end of the day today."

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