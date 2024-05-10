'Mini Beethoven': Haslett sixth grader sends elementary students into each weekend with a song

At Ralya Elementary in Haslett, students leaving for the weekend get a special sendoff each Friday thanks to one dedicated musician.

As a fifth grader at Ralya, Adam Zuke often found himself in the music room practicing the piano. To himself at first, before others noticed and began watching. After drawing crowds of his fellow students, Adam and his music teacher decided to move the piano out into the hallway so the entire school can enjoy music as they head home for the day.

"Not only was I impressed, but all the kids leaving the school were also impressed," Adam's former music teacher Mallory Voris said.

Now as a sixth grader at Haslett Middle School, Adam makes the short walk over to his former elementary school, and continues to send students off into the weekend with a song.

"I like to do stuff that helps me and everybody else," Adam said. "And it's also just very fun to do. It's a nice way to use up my time. It's not something that I'm going to regret."

Voris says seeing Adam making connections through music and continuing to stick with it is special.

"Being his music teacher, although I'm not his piano teacher so I don't teach him the skills of piano, it's really great to see that connection," Voris said. "That it could be your profession and it can be how you make a living, but it can also just bring you joy for the rest of your life."

Adam says he plans to continue the weekly tradition until he graduates from high school. And after that?

"In the future, it just looks like more playing and more fun," he said.

