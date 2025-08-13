Mid-Michigan families can access free pre-K through a state program

WILLIAMSTON, Mich — Pre-K education can be a significant expense for families with young children, but a state program is making it more accessible to Michigan families.

For many children, pre-kindergarten serves as their first introduction to organized education.

The Great Start Readiness Program covers pre-K tuition for eligible families across Michigan.

Every student in Michigan who is 4 years or older qualifies for the program.

"Pre-school is really important for our youngest learners," said Rebecca Olsen, the director of preschool and childcare for Williamston Community Schools.

"It gives them an opportunity to decide who they are in the greater world outside of their home," Olsen said.

However, the financial burden can be a significant barrier for families. In Williamston, year-long tuition for the Little Hornets preschool four-day program in 2024 was more than $6,000.

Fortunately, the Great Start Readiness Program, part of Michigan's Pre-K for All initiative, is available to cover these costs for eligible families.

"It takes some emotional stress off the families and allows them to focus on their child's education," Olsen said.

Olsen confirmed that every student in Michigan who is 4 years or older is eligible for the program, and applications are available online. Despite the approaching school year, it's not too late to enroll or apply for the grant.

Families interested in applying can do so here.

