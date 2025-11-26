Michigan Thanksgiving travelers adjust to snow forecast affecting road conditions

EAST LANSING, Mich — More than 2.3 million Michiganders are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving travel this week, according to an estimate from AAA of Michigan. Many of those travelers are departing on Wednesday, but the snow in the forecast is causing some to adjust their plans



Many drivers heading to their Thanksgiving destinations left on Wednesday, as snow moved into Mid-Michigan

Drivers say they've had to adjust their travel plans to accommodate the forecasted snow.

Some say high winds have also made travel difficult at times.

At a rest stop along I-96 in Okemos, travelers said weather conditions are influencing both how and when they're reaching their destinations.

Daniel and Kyra Heibel were making their way from Detroit to Grand Rapids for their first Thanksgiving dinner as a married couple. The couple said they had to modify their departure time because of the anticipated snowfall.

"We were going to head out a little bit earlier and woke up late, but yeah, definitely. We were checking the weather last night, so definitely making plans," Daniel Heibel said.

Beyond the snow concerns, the Heibels noted that strong winds affected the early portion of their drive. However, they plan to take their time as weather conditions worsen along their route.

"I'm used to driving in it, so it's nothing too crazy. Hopefully, nothing sticks to the ground. It's something we're aware of, something we're mindful of," Daniel Heibel said.

