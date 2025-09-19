Michigan State's 11 p.m. kickoff forces East Lansing businesses to weigh staying open late

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Football's announcement of an 11 p.m. Saturday kickoff against the University of Southern California has local businesses weighing whether to stay open for the late game.

• One North Kitchen and Bar will stay open through halftime of the late game, extending operations until around 12:30 or 1 a.m.

• Server Heaven Letts says the unusual hours present a business opportunity, as few establishments stay open that late in the area

• Nine businesses contacted in nearby Williamston indicated they would not be staying open for the Michigan State game

Michigan State's 11 p.m. kickoff against USC forces local businesses to decide whether to stay open late, with mixed responses across the region.

At One North Kitchen and Bar on Saginaw, the decision required careful consideration. Owner Scott Burman ultimately chose to keep the restaurant open through halftime, which will likely extend operations until around 12:30 or 1 a.m.

"The late kickoff is obviously problematic. It was normally open until midnight anyway, but we talked about it with Michigan State, with the radio network and with our team and everyone decided the best compromise would be to stay open through halftime," Burman said.

The decision came after discussions with Michigan State and the radio network, balancing business practicality with commitment to fans.

"We felt that it was important to at least stay open for the first half. It's for our guests; we're here for our guests," Burman said.

For server Heaven Letts, who has worked at One North for four years, the late game represents a business opportunity despite the unusual hours.

Derrick Mitchell

"It's definitely good for business. Not a lot of places stay open that late. At least at this part of Saginaw so it's a good option for older people who want to come and hang out," Letts said.

The restaurant has cultivated an atmosphere where even off-duty employees choose to spend their free time, creating a community gathering spot for Michigan State fans.

"We see some of our employees and a fair number of them come in when they're not working. We've created a good environment where people want to hang out," Burman said.

However, the late kickoff appears to be challenging for businesses beyond East Lansing. Nine businesses contacted in Williamston indicated they would not be staying open for the Michigan State game.

