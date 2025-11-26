Michigan State offers discounted tickets for basketball, football and volleyball games

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The ticket deals include men's basketball Big Ten matchup tickets at 2 for $25, MSU football at Ford Field this Friday for $25 each, women's basketball Big Ten games at 4 for $22, and volleyball tickets at 2 for $10.

Craig and Quinten Walega said this opportunity is something they would not want to miss. Quinten, a freshman at MSU, has been eager to attend more sporting events.

"Yeah, absolutely, hockey games are something I've always wanted to go to, but I haven't had a chance to go to the hockey games. Basketball is always fun too, we've been to an MSU v U of M Volleyball match, which was great, it was sold out," Quinten said.

Quinten has enjoyed Spartan Sports this fall and said he will never forget what it's like to be cheering on Michigan State.

"Especially being in the student section, that has been the most fun for me," Quinten said.

The discounted tickets give Spartans a chance to attend games in person at reduced prices, potentially adding new meaning to holiday cheer with chants of "Go green, Go white."

The tickets are available for specific games only. For more information, visit the ticket website by clicking here.

