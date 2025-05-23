EAST LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging neighbors to take steps to prevent tick bites this summer as Lyme disease numbers rise.



The population of blacklegged ticks, which have been known to carry lyme disease, has expanded in the state of Michigan—including in our neighborhoods.

Since 2020, Lyme disease cases have increased 168%, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Video shows tips to prevent tick bites.

WATCH BELOW: Steps to take to prevent tick bites this summer

Michigan health officials are urging neighbors to take steps to prevent tick bites this summer

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I've spent a lot of time on the trails here in Meridian Township. But one thing in the back of my mind when I'm outdoors is always ticks. As we move into the summer months, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has some reminders when it comes to preventing tick bites.

"I like the places that it brings me," Marcia said.

Neighbor Marcia says she loves geocaching. It's a hobby where participants find small hidden containers based on clues and puzzles, like the one she says is in this sign.

"I'm probably giving up on it," she said.

That's what brought Marcia out to the Harris Nature Center on Friday afternoon, and she tells me she loves getting outdoors. But that comes with some risks.

"You've had your fair share of experiences with ticks, then," I asked.

"Unfortunately, I have, yes," Marcia said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, populations of the black-legged tick, which has been known to carry Lyme disease, are expanding. And so are Lyme disease cases in the state.

MDHHS says cases of the disease have increased 168% over the past five years, and bite prevention should be a priority for neighbors.

Officials say to avoid tick-infested areas, like tall grass. If you're on a walk on a trail, make sure you stay toward the center to avoid brushing against plants and picking up ticks.

Before heading outside, they recommend applying an EPA-registered repellent to any exposed skin.

They also say to check yourself and your animals after being outdoors. If you find a tick and it has attached, they say to carefully remove it with tweezers by grabbing it as close to the skin as possible, and to pull it away from the skin. Then, clean the area thoroughly with an antiseptic like alcohol.

Once you're back inside, they say to make sure you bathe within two hours, and wash your clothes in hot water and dry them on high heat to kill any ticks that may be hiding in them.

