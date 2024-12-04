Meridian Township seniors hope the next Township Manager prioritizes the new Senior Center

Meridian Township interviewed three finalists for their open Township Manager position on Tuesday.

Seniors at the Meridian Senior Center hope that the next Township Manager makes their project a priority.

Video shows Peggy Frisch, one Senior who uses the center, talking about her hopes for the new leadership.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The Meridian Township Board is considering three candidates for the next Township Manager. It's a decision that will impact lots of neighbors, and I spoke with some who could be directly impacted by the new hire.

"My husband and I moved here 17 years ago," Peggy Frisch said.

Peggy Frisch has been coming to the Meridian Senior Center for some time...

"We had a neighbor," she said.

Playing cards...

"She got me to come play bridge," Frisch said.

For her, and many others who come each day, it's more than just games.

"And from there on it was a place to meet people, to get to know people," Frisch said.

The future of the Senior Center is in question—and the current location is set to be demolished as part of construction at Chippewa Middle School.

As the Township nears closer to hiring it's next Township Manager, Peggy says she hopes it will be a focus for the new leadership.

"It is a priority because it is on a limited time," she said. "I mean they're tearing down this building. I guess we'll be in the parking lot."

The Township is doing what it can to get the new leadership in place quickly, interviewing three finalists for the position on Tuesday afternoon—Robert Hillard, Timothy Dempsey, and Timothy Schmitt.

Despite the time crunch, as a longtime resident of Meridian Township, Peggy's concerns extend beyond the Senior Center, and she says a big quality she hopes to see from the next manager is transparency.

"Some of the things that have been going on in terms of not really being open with the public about what's going on in the Township doesn't sit too well with a lot of us," Frisch said.

The township board will select from the three finalists at their December 17 board meeting.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook