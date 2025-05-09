MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Meridian Township voters will decide if the new Senior Center will get funded as they head to the polls in August.



The Meridian Township Senior Center is set to be demolished during renovations at Chippewa Middle School.

Thursday, the Township Board voted on a new funding proposal that will be voted on by neighbors on August 5.

Video shows perspective from neighbors, as well as township leaders.

Meridian Township Senior Center millage moves to August ballot

I've been following the search for Meridian Township's new senior center for nearly a year. And now, the township is considering proposals to fund the new center, and neighbors could be footing the bill.

"Tonight we have five options in front of us," Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said.

Those options for ballot proposals to fund the next Meridian Township Senior Center. The current center is set to be demolished as part of renovations at Chippewa Middle School.

"A senior center only, and four options for a senior and community center," Hendrickson said.

The proposals considered ranged in their cost for neighbors, with the cheapest being a proposal for a standalone senior center, with a total millage rate of .3381.

Neighbors in attendance at Thursday's meeting shared their hopes to stick with the cheapest option, hoping to minimize any tax increases.

"I'm not opposed to good ideas like the senior center or the community center," one speaker said. "I'm opposed to any kind of tax increase."

Other neighbors pointed to recent local millages failing on Tuesday's election day, but Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson tells me he's optimistic that neighbors would support the millage at the polls.

"Voters in Meridian Township have told us on two of our last community surveys that we send out that this is one of the top three things they'd like to see in the township," Hendrickson said.

Ultimately, the township board voted 5-2 to approve proposal 4a, which would bring a total millage rate of .9051. The proposal now moves into the hands of voters, and will be placed on the August 5 ballot.

