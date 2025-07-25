MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Meridian Township residents will vote on two ballot proposals next month to fund a new senior and community center, but some neighbors are questioning the cost and scope of the project.

The current Meridian Senior Center is set to be demolished as part of renovations to Chippewa Middle School.

The proposed new facility would cost $24 million to build and $1.1 million annually to operate over 10 years.

Some residents believe the township is underestimating the long-term costs of the project.

WATCH: Meridian Township residents debate proposed senior and community center ahead of August vote

Meridian Township residents not sold on senior and community center ahead of August vote

A town hall meeting organized by residents on Thursday evening raised concerns about the true cost of the proposed facility.

"The purpose of this town hall is to provide transparency as to the 'real cost' of the proposed community center, and does it make sense," said Haslett neighbor Jeff Kessner, who organized the event.

According to the township website, the proposed senior and community center would cost $24 million to build and $1.1 million a year to operate over a 10-year period.

But Kessner says he looked at the township's information and believes that doesn't paint the full picture of costs that carry on beyond these first ten years.

"A number much bigger than what's being portrayed to the public," Kessner said.

Beyond the costs, neighbors raised concerns about whether the township has taken on a project that's bigger than what is needed.

"It's a senior center. That's it. And all of a sudden they've grouped the community center in. And now they're saying if both of them don't pass then, you know. We need to just stick with the senior center," one resident said.

Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says that he hears the concerns, and that's why the township is leaving this decision in the hands of voters.

"We have heard from our residents through our community surveys that this is an amenity that our residents want. And so ultimately we are placing it in the hands of the voters to determine on August 5 if this is indeed something they are willing to vote for and have in our community," Hendrickson said.

Neighbors in Meridian Township will vote on two proposals on August 5. One to fund the construction of a new senior and community center, and one to fund the operations of the center for 10 years. If either proposal fails, so does the project, but Hendrickson tells me they're committed to providing a senior center to the township, even if the proposal fails.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.