Meridian Township Police name suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Meridian Mall parking lot

OKEMOS, Mich — Meridian Township Police have released the name of the woman arrested in connection with the shooting in the Meridian Mall parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police have named Alexia Isabel Jimenez, a 19-year-old of Lansing, as the suspect they arrested back on Friday, May 30st.

WATCH: Previous coverage

Meridian Mall Shooting Update

Jimenez was arraigned on Sunday, June 1st.

She was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Felony Firearm.

Her bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Meridian Township Police are also asking neighbors for help locating a second car they believe to be involved in the shooting.

They say the car is possibly a Chrysler 300 or Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows and dark-colored rims.

If you have any information, contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

