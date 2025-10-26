Meridian Township police host Halloween open house for families

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Meridian Township Police Department held their annual Halloween open house Saturday, giving families a behind-the-scenes look at the police station and what being a police officer is like.

The event provides an opportunity for officers to connect with their neighbors during positive moments, according to Assistant Police Chief Bart Crane.

"We're trying to have a conversation with them when they're having a good time, we're having a good time and talk as two people, talking," Crane said.

Children were able to sit in patrol cars, meet McGruff the Crime Dog and see their artwork displayed around the police station.

