EAST LANSING, Mich — While new businesses continue to move into parts of Meridian Township, the downtown Okemos area struggles with vacant lots and businesses closing their doors.



Meridian Township officials say they hope to revitalize the area and bring in more small businesses in the future.

Video shows perspective from Meridian Township Trustee Marna Wilson.

WATCH BELOW: Meridian Township Trustee speaks on Four Corners development plans

Meridian Township is continuing its goal to revitalize downtown Okemos

Meridian Township has seen significant development in recent months, including the addition of a new Trader Joe's location.

"We're seeing new businesses coming in all the time," Meridian Township Trustee Marna Wilson said. "It's a very desirable area."

"One of our challenges, however, is the downtown Okemos area," Wilson said.

As a longtime resident and active community member, Wilson expressed disappointment about the current state of downtown Okemos.

"It's discouraging," Wilson said. "It's really difficult to see what its future is."

Rising rent prices have forced some of the few remaining businesses out of the area, contributing to an increasing number of empty spaces at the four corners. However, township officials and residents have ambitious visions for transforming the area.

"We had a number of options back seven years ago when this first happened," Wilson said. "What was initially proposed was a mixed-use of residential, commercial and workspace."

Those initial plans never materialized, but Wilson indicated the township hopes to revive a similar concept soon.

"We really would like to see that kind of use," Wilson said. "Where it will be a draw for our downtown area. Because that's what people want. A walkable downtown."

The township also aims to preserve commercial spaces in any redevelopment for small, local businesses. Officials believe the traffic flow along Okemos Road could provide growth opportunities for these businesses in the future.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

