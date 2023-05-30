Meridian Township honors veterans at annual Memorial Day tribute

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — On Monday, hundreds gathered at Glendale Cemetery this Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

During the ceremony, the Meridian Community Band played a variety of musical tributes to pay respect to all who have served and to honor their legacies.

In addition to congregating as a community, families also gathered at the cemetery to remember their loved ones.

"We always come because my parents are buried here. My dad was a state policeman and served for 25 years, and my husband's parents are buried back here, and he has his sister buried over here. So, we all come and decorate the graves to remember them," said Lynne Hecko.

Hecko and her family have made the Meridian Township Memorial Day tribute an annual tradition to pay respect to their cherished loved ones.

Although Memorial Day is a day to honor the fallen, it is also a day to salute those who have served and are still with us.

