Meridian Township hears neighbors' suggestions for new senior center

The Meridian Township Senior Center is set to be demolished as part of renovations at Chippewa Middle School.

The Township has been working on a plan for a new center, and on Wednesday morning, neighbors shared their thoughts in a listening session.

Video shows neighbors sharing some of their thoughts about the need for a new center.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. It's an issue I've been covering for months—the Meridian Township Senior Center. The existing one is set to be demolished, and neighbors are telling local leadership what they'd like to see happen next.

"We're trying to make sure that we move forward, make the right choices, and make the right design for the community and what you need," one developer told neighbors.

Wednesday morning, neighbors met with township staff and developers on the project to share their thoughts directly.

Some neighbors say they want to prioritize upgrades that could help keep seniors healthy, like modern air filtration.

"Something to kill viruses and bacteria and mold," one neighbor said. "I have one in my house. I consider it to be highly important."

Others say meeting spaces would be a welcomed addition in the new building.

"I'm the former president of the Meridian Garden club," another neighbor said. "We have a group that's 100 people. And we have been struggling to find places we can meet."

Some raised concerns regarding the location of the building, and another focus for neighbors is the cost. They say they are worried the process is moving on without those details lined up.

"I'm very concerned, and I still feel like we're not getting it together," another neighbor said. "The important thing about the cost, his ow much taxes will this take from people."

While Wednesday's meeting was only a listening session, the Senior Center Task Force says they'll have to present a plan to the Township in April, and the feedback taken Wednesday will be used in the meantime to develop a final plan.

