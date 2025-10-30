Meridian Township farmers market doubles SNAP benefits as food stamp pause looms

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I visited the market to see how this program is helping families stretch their food dollars during uncertain times.

Debbie Werden, who moved to Meridian Township from Maryland two years ago, was pleasantly surprised when she arrived at the farmers market with her SNAP benefits.

"For $20 of my SNAP money, I got $60 in dollars to spend here so that's a great discount and it's fresh, beautiful produce," Werden said.

The enhanced benefits come through the Double Up Food Bucks program, which Market Manager Tom Cary says addresses growing concerns from regular customers.

"We definitely had a lot of conversations with SNAP recipients who regularly come to the market, and they were talking about the fact that they're worried about whether they can even use their cards anymore," Cary said.

The program offers significant value for families facing food insecurity. Under the current structure, every dollar spent in SNAP benefits equals two dollars in Double Up Food Bucks, with no spending cap.

"It's gonna be one dollar in SNAP equals two dollars in double up food bucks, and they have removed the cap, which means people can purchase as much SNAP for whatever amount they want," Cary said.

For Werden, who says Maryland doesn't offer similar farmers' markets, the program provides both financial relief and access to fresh, local produce during challenging times.

She encourages other neighbors facing food insecurity to seek help and maintain optimism.

"It's going to end, it will end, and good times will start again, but if you need help, reach out to the local agencies. And hold on to some hope because I believe a little bit of that gets you a long way," Werden said.

