Meridian Township Deer Cull starts Jan. 16

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Meridian Township Police Department is planning a deer cull starting January 13 and lasting through February 16.

Officers will use firearms in select township parks, land preserves and private properties that have given permission.

Shooting will take place during the evening and overnight hours when parks are closed. Parks will remain open from dawn to dusk and signs have been posted to alert neighbors.

The township reports a 36% decrease in deer-related car accidents since the program launched in 2020.

As part of the program, venison will be processed and donated to local food banks.

