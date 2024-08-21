Meridian Township Board passes marijuana violations ordinance amendment

Last month, Meridian Township Police Chief Rick Grillo and Township Attorney Cullen Harkness presented a marijuana prosecution ordinance amendment to the Township Board.

Tuesday, the board voted 6-0 to adopt the ordinance amendment, which allows the Township to keep funds from prosecuting marijuana offenses instead of the County.

Video shows moments from Tuesday's meeting, as well as more information on the impact it would have on the neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday, the Meridian Township Board approved an ordinance that reroutes fine money from those prosecutions from the county and back to the township.

Trustee Marna Wilson says Meridian Township has previously been able to prosecute for marijuana violations.

"We have an ordinance that allows us to prosecute for marijuana issues and violations," Wilson said. "Primarily for possession in under 21-year-olds and distribution."

But before the amendment passed, the fines associated with those prosecutions went to Ingham County instead of the Township.

"What we're trying to do with this ordinance is, if there are monetary penalties associated with the conviction, the Township gets to keep that money instead of turning it over to the county."

Wilson says with those funds now directed to the Township, they could go toward multiple aspects of the township.

"The funds would come back to the township and could be used in the general fund, but more likely, we would use them for additional police support."

Tuesday's amendment unanimously passed 6-0, with Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie not in attendance. It will take effect on September 18.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook