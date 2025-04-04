Meridian Township Board approves final adoption of controversial rezoning proposal

The Meridian Township Board voted 4-3 to approve a rezoning proposal for a vacant parcel along Dobie Road.

Neighbors along the road have previously voiced concerns about the proposal, from drainage issues to traffic concerns.

Video shows reactions from one neighbor, as well as the developer of the proposal.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thursday night, the Meridian Township Board voted 4-3 to adopt a rezoning that's been the center of concern for some neighbors.

"I think it's probably a four or five-property problem," Brad Shaw said.

Brad Shaw watched on as the Township Board voted to adopt the proposal that would rezone a vacant parcel on Dobie Road to allow for the building of 32 units of housing on the land.

He and other residents along the road have previously raised their concerns with the township.

"It's been a very long process," Shaw said.

They cited drainage concerns, environmental impacts, and traffic concerns with the proposal.

While Thursday's vote didn't go the way he had hoped, he said he's thankful the board has listened to their concerns.

"I appreciate the board recognizing the process did not go well this time, and they've made a pledge to improve it," Shaw said.

The developer who proposed the rezoning, Jerry Fedewa, was also there for final adoption Thursday, and says he hears concerns from neighbors, and it's something they're taking into account as they move forward with the process.

"Believe me, site plan review is a big process," Fedewa said. "And we've agreed to do all of those things with neighbors present to come up with a solution."

Shaw recognizes this isn't the end for the process either, and he says neighbors will continue to monitor the project to ensure their voices are heard.

"We're in this for the long-run," Shaw said. "All of the neighbors have been following this very closely. And we're nowhere near the end of this episode, so we'll be very active in this process throughout."

