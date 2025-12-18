MDOT crews are preparing to treat icy roads Friday morning in Mid-Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich — Rain showers on Thursday could create slick, icy conditions on roadways Friday morning.

Thursday, rain showers moved through Mid-Michigan.

Those wet roads will freeze overnight, causing icy conditions for the morning commute.

MDOT crews will be out treating state roadways, like US-127 and I-496.

Aaron Jenkins with the Michigan Department of Transportation said crews have had a busy start to the winter season, clearing state roads and highways after multiple rounds of snowfall.

"Our guys, they've been doing this for years and they have it down to a science," Jenkins said.

But now a new hazard is headed to the region. Thursday's rain could be turning to ice on roadways Friday morning, creating dangerous driving conditions for the morning commute.

Jenkins said MDOT crews are prepared for any situation that develops.

"It's very important for our guys to know what they're expecting, and there's a lot of communication that's going on," Jenkins said.

MDOT crews treat all state roads and highways, including US-127 and I-496. Jenkins said the department also partners with local agencies to ensure everyone has a safe path during winter weather events.

"We're all a team, and we're all getting our roadways cleared together," Jenkins said.

For drivers heading out Friday morning, Jenkins says to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Jenkins also noted that drivers can view live locations of MDOT trucks online through the MiDrive map, which provides real-time information about road conditions and snow plow locations throughout the state.

