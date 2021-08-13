McLaren and Walgreens Open Health Clinic in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos residents now have another option for health care service. McLaren CareNow at Walgreens is an all-in-one, on-demand health care service delivered in one convenient location and it is now welcoming patients inside the Walgreens on Grand River Avenue.

“McLaren is thrilled to partner with Walgreens to bring this valuable care choice to residents in the Okemos community,” said Deborah Conlon, MSN, FNP-BC, vice president of retail clinic operations at McLaren Health Management Group. “The clinic is truly a unique one-stop-shop for walk-in care, lab testing, and pharmacy services where patients can receive nearly everything they need to get better fast.”

McLaren CareNow clinics provide care for minor illnesses, injuries, wellness physicals, health screenings, vaccinations, and a wide variety of lab tests—many with in-visit results—including a rapid PCR COVID test. The clinics offer care for cough, colds, sore throats, ear infections, pink eye, sinus infections, sprains, and more. Patients also have the added benefit of prioritized prescriptions at Walgreens.

While located inside the Walgreens store, the health care providers at the McLaren CareNow clinic are solely employed by McLaren Health Management Group.

“Our patients are met and treated by service-oriented registered McLaren nurses working at the top of their license with a virtually located nurse practitioner through state-of-the-art tele-diagnostic equipment,” said Conlon. “Partnering with the exceptional customer service of the Walgreens staff, we are proud to offer a care service with extremely skilled care providers who are focused on efficient care and high-quality, compassionate customer service.”

The Okemos clinic is the tenth of 11 McLaren CareNow locations across Michigan and second in the Greater Lansing region slated to open by the end of 2021. McLaren CareNow at Walgreens is located at 2131 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos, MI 48864. Patients can walk-in or schedule an appointment in advance at www.mclaren.org/carenow.

