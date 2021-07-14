Mayor Aaron Stephens to submit formal resignation on Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens will be stepping down from his position.

According to a post on Stephen's Facebook page, he wanted to further his education, and he got into his dream program at Harvard Kennedy School of Public Policy.

Stephens said he did explore options like deferring, but due to his financial situation, it made deferment untenable.

In the speech he posted on Facebook, it said quote "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve. Over these past four years, I have been blessed to be able to work with some of the best people I have ever met and the best damn community a Mayor could ask for. I will be back, East Lansing will always be home."

Stephens will submit his formal resignation today and will step down on Aug. 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook