Mayor Aaron Stephens to submit formal resignation on Wednesday

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens helped TechSmith break ground for their new headquarters on Tuesday.
TechSmith breaks ground on MSU campus
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jul 14, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens will be stepping down from his position.

According to a post on Stephen's Facebook page, he wanted to further his education, and he got into his dream program at Harvard Kennedy School of Public Policy.

Stephens said he did explore options like deferring, but due to his financial situation, it made deferment untenable.

In the speech he posted on Facebook, it said quote "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve. Over these past four years, I have been blessed to be able to work with some of the best people I have ever met and the best damn community a Mayor could ask for. I will be back, East Lansing will always be home."

Stephens will submit his formal resignation today and will step down on Aug. 11.

Mikayla Temple

