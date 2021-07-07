Watch
Massive fire at Modern Metal Processing in Williamston

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 news, 2021
Fire at Modern Metal Processing in Williamston
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jul 06, 2021
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — A fire broke out at Modern Metal Processing in Williamston on Tuesday night with the first explosion being heard from residents of Creek Club Apartments at around 10 PM.

Firefighters from NIESA and other departments were on the scene to control the blaze.

Modern Metal Processing

We are following this story and will share more information as we learn more.

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Mikayla Temple