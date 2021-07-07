Massive fire at Modern Metal Processing in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — A fire broke out at Modern Metal Processing in Williamston on Tuesday night with the first explosion being heard from residents of Creek Club Apartments at around 10 PM.

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 news, 2021

Firefighters from NIESA and other departments were on the scene to control the blaze.

Google Maps, 2021

We are following this story and will share more information as we learn more.

