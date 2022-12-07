Marsh Road closed due to down power lines

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, Marsh Road between Towner Road and Lake Lansing Road will be closed starting on Dec. 7 until further notice. The closure is due to downed power lines in the area.

For more information, visit the Ingham County Road Departments webpage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook