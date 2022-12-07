Watch Now
Marsh Road closed due to down power lines

Road Closed Sign
file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 10:26:32-05

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, Marsh Road between Towner Road and Lake Lansing Road will be closed starting on Dec. 7 until further notice. The closure is due to downed power lines in the area.

For more information, visit the Ingham County Road Departments webpage.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

