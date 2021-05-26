Watch
Man riding moped severely injured in Tuesday afternoon crash in downtown Williamston

Williamston Michigan
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 26, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 46-year-old man was severely injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in downtown Williamston, police said.

Williamston Police responded to numerous calls about a reckless driver on West Grand River Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m., an officer pursuing the vehicle saw the driver cause a crash resulting in serious injuries to a 46-year-old Williamston man on a moped, police. said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is currently listed as medically stable.

The driver is a 77-year-old Lansing man, police said. He is being investigated for driving under the influence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at (517)-655-4222.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple