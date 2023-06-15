Man killed in early Thursday morning bike crash in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At around 4 a.m. Thursday, Meridian Township Police Department officers discovered a male with a head injury on intersection of Jolly Road and Okemos Road.

An investigation from the Ingham County Sheriff's Department determined that the man was a 45-year-old Eaton Rapid's resident.

The man was riding a motorized bike through a parking lot at around 1 a.m. when he hit a curb with his bike and lost control. The man struck his head on the pavement causing the head injury, and he died from his injuries.

No foul play is suspected.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook