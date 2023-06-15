Watch Now
Man killed in early Thursday morning bike crash in Meridian Township

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 15, 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At around 4 a.m. Thursday, Meridian Township Police Department officers discovered a male with a head injury on intersection of Jolly Road and Okemos Road.

An investigation from the Ingham County Sheriff's Department determined that the man was a 45-year-old Eaton Rapid's resident.

The man was riding a motorized bike through a parking lot at around 1 a.m. when he hit a curb with his bike and lost control. The man struck his head on the pavement causing the head injury, and he died from his injuries.

No foul play is suspected.

