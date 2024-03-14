Making clothing green

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Meridian Township Green Team is hosting a sustainable fashion show to showcase upcycled, thrifted, and eco-friendly clothing.

The event will feature a runway show from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm hosted by Deb Hart from our own FOX 47's Morning Blend.

Cristo Rey Community Center will also be in attendance to accept clothing donations.

More than a dozen businesses will be in attendance with displays, clothing for sale and more.

The event is from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday and will be held near the food court area of the Meridian Mall.

