Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist inspects Dietz Road bridge near Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist traveled to the Dietz Road bridge over the Red Cedar River near Williamston Monday to discuss the governor’s Rebuilding Michigan plan, which would allow the Michigan Department of Transportation to use $300 million to fix 120 local bridges in serious or critical condition.

State of Michigan, 2021

The Dietz Road bridge was built in 1934 and has never been reconstructed. It has an MDOT structure condition rating of serious condition and is closed to traffic.

State of Michigan, 2021

"As we build our way out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to invest in our communities by rebuilding Michigan's infrastructure and creating countless good-paying jobs in the process," Gilchrist said. "We know that families need safe roads to drive on and small businesses need reliable roads to efficiently distribute goods. That's why we've put forward a proposal to rebuild or fix 120 bridges that are in serious or critical condition across Michigan. Our plan will keep our families, economy, and communities moving forward."

State of Michigan, 2021

