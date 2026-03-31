EAST LANSING, Mich — With gas prices around our neighborhoods remaining high, AAA of Michigan cites a statewide average at about $3.90 per gallon. Neighbors might be looking to find ways to save some costs, and Tim Potter says the solution may be as simple as riding a bike.

With Michigan gas prices averaging around $3.90 per gallon, neighbors may be looking for ways to save money.

Tim Potter with the MSU Bike Service Center says commuting by bike has saved him money on gas and parking.

Potter says biking is a way other neighbors may be able to do the same while prices remain high.

WATCH BELOW: Looking to save costs while gas prices remain high? One neighbor says biking can help

Looking to save costs while gas prices remain high? One neighbor says biking can help

For as long as he can remember, Potter has commuted by bike as often as he can, only making accommodations for weather. He says that has saved him from costs at the pump and beyond.

"I save a lot of money on gym memberships and gas and operating costs, repairs, insurance, all of that stuff. It's just been part of my routine even when I lived in Japan, when I lived in Chicagoland, everywhere I was, I just enjoyed biking to my workplace," Potter said.

When it comes to current high prices, Potter says biking is a simple way for neighbors to save.

"The gas savings is just one of many things. If you want to reduce your stress about gas prices or reduce your household costs in general. I mean, people pay almost $600 per year for parking on campus, even if we work here, and then all the other costs. So I save a lot of money, not just gas costs, by biking," Potter said.

Potter welcomes neighbors looking to get into biking, whether it is to save gas money or just as a hobby, to stop on by.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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