Looking for work this summer in East Lansing? These places may need your help.

As high schools get ready to let out for the summer, we went looking for a few places that offer traditional jobs.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center may be fully staffed now, but East Lansing Operations Manager Jim Jennings tells me there still may be opportunities for employment. Elsewhere, Nottingham Nature Nook, a wildlife rehabilitation center, says they could always use extra help from community volunteers.

Video shows officials from both places describing the opportunities offered this summer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Summer is just around the corner...and that means opportunities for summer jobs. I wanted to know what places in East Lansing may be looking for some extra help this season.

One of the most popular spots is the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center. Operations Manager Jim Jennings says filling his staff at the aquatic center was challenging after the pandemic.

But while they're fully staffed this year ahead of opening day, there may still be opportunities for neighbors to work there this summer as lifeguards, or with admissions and concessions.

"Things do change throughout the season," Jennings said. "You do have someone that maybe an internship came up that they weren't expecting or they decide to leave early to go back to school. So if someone is looking for a summer job and does have a certification, we'd be happy to consider them."

For those looking to get out of the house and work for a good cause, the Nottingham Nature Nook, an animal rehabilitation center, is an option. The center's Founder and President Cheryl Connell-Marsh says her center runs on help from volunteers from the community, and there are plenty of ways to help.

"We have work days where people will come out and they'll help out with all kinds of different projects," Connell-Marsh said. "We also have people that will come out and bring us an animal and say 'I see that you're having a hard time keeping up in your flower gardens. Weeding. I love to weed. Could I come out and weed?' Or they'll come out and spend time painting for me."

Volunteer information at Nottingham Nature Nook can be here.

