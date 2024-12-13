Local experts say you should keep these things in mind to keep your home warm this winter

Ensure your furnace filter is changed regularly: every 30 days for a one-inch filter, 6-12 months for thicker filters.

If you're like me, you might be cranking the heat in your home as we see freezing temps across our neighborhoods. So I spoke with some experts about how to try to make sure your home can stay warm all season long.

When it comes to staying warm inside during cold nights, Tyler Lantrip with the Meridian Company shared a few key tips, starting with your furnace.

"Making sure that your filter has been changed recently is definitely going to help keep that furnace cool and not overheating," Lantrip said.

If you have a one-inch furnace filter, Lantrip says you should change it every 30 days. If your furnace has a thicker filter, he says they can last anywhere from six months to a year.

Then to your thermostat. Lantrip says to double-check the batteries, and make sure it's staying at one constant temperature all day, even when you're not home.

"A lot of people do run programs on their system to come up and down throughout the day," Lantrip said. "With temperatures like this, it's probably best to just leave it at one temperature so that we're not overworking the system and asking it to do a lot, especially with the cold temperatures we already have as it is."

He also says to make sure any outside furnace vents are kept clear of ice and snow.

And the East Lansing Fire Department shared some home safety tips as well. They say to:

Test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

Plan two emergency exits from the home. Make sure the driveway and front walk are clear of ice and snow.

Make sure the house number can be seen from the street.

Have flashlights or other battery-operated lighting on hand in case the power goes out, along with extra batteries. Never use candles.

Stay aware of winter weather. Check local news outlets for the latest updates.

Keep generators outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows and doors, and do not run one inside a garage, even if the door is open. Keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.

Stay away from downed wires and report any downed wires to the authorities.

Use extra layers of clothing and blankets in case of a heat outage.

If using a heat source such as a space heater, keep at least 3 feet away. Make sure the heater has a thermostat and overheat protection, is seated on a flat surface, has an automatic shut-off feature in case the heater tips over and is out of the way of foot traffic. Also make sure it is plugged directly into a wall outlet.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.

If traveling, create an emergency supply kit for the car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and nonperishable snacks. Make sure the gas tank is full.

Learn the signs of and basic treatments for frostbite and hypothermia. Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow.

