Local businesses preparing for late NCAA Tournament tipoff times

Michigan and Michigan State Men's Basketball will both tip off in the NCAA Tournament at 10 pm Thursday and Friday.

Local businesses are adjusting to the late tip times to accommodate fans here in our neighborhoods.

Video shows perspective from a business in East Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We rely a lot on the crowds and how the teams are doing themselves," One North East Lansing Operating Partner Jason Hoffman said.

And so far (Operating Partner) Jason Hoffman with One North East Lansing says the Spartans' success has been to his restaurant's benefit.

I saw that firsthand just last monthwhen Senior Reporter Danny Valle and I stopped in to watch the Spartans take on the Wolverines with East Lansing neighbors. Jason tells me if last week's Big Ten Tournament was any indication, Spartan fans are willing to show up in droves to support the team.

"We're just now recuperating from our alcohol sales and things like that today," Jason said.

But those games tipped off in the afternoon, and the Spartans' first-round matchup on Friday starts at 10 at night.

"That's pretty much an unknown for us."

Jason says despite the late tipoff, they'll remain open until fifteen minutes after the game ends, and they still expect to see a good crowd cheering for the green and white on Friday, and hope to see that continue through the weekend with a win.

"Just with what we witnessed Friday and Saturday of last week, we can only hope that as the games get earlier on in the day, and hoping that they win, that the crowd anticipation will be larger and larger here within our restaurant and other restaurants," Hoffman said.

