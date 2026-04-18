EAST LANSING, Mich — We're still waiting to learn more while Michigan State Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in East Lansing, but dispatch audio captured the emergency response as the situation escalated.

East Lansing Police were originally called to the intersection for a report of a theft.

While en route, they received another call reporting a stabbing at the Biggby Coffee at the same intersection.

Officials say officers located a suspect at the scene with a knife, and shot them after they charged officers and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

WATCH BELOW: Dispatch audio from officer-involved shooting in East Lansing

LISTEN: Dispatch audio from officer-involved shooting in East Lansing

Officers were originally dispatched at 6:06 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported theft at a business near Lake Lansing and Abbot roads. While en route, police received another call reporting a stabbing at the Biggby Coffee located at the same intersection.

"Medic 12, Battalion 11, Medic 12, Battalion 11, on stage for a stabbing. Abbot and Lake Lansing. Abbot and Lake Lansing. Still gathering further. Getting an indication that there's a male stabbed at the Biggby Coffee at the corner of Abbot and Lake Lansing," a dispatcher said.

The law firm Foster Swift confirmed Thursday that the stabbing victim was Douglas Mielock, an attorney at the firm. The firm described the stabbing as a random act of violence.

According to East Lansing police, officers arrived at the scene and located a suspect armed with a knife. Officials said the suspect ran at officers and ignored commands to drop the weapon. Officers then shot the suspect.

"Priority backup to Meridian. We've got shots fired at the corner of Abbot and Lake Lansing. Police are somehow involved," a dispatcher said.

East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown said the officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the Michigan State Police investigates the shooting. Brown said this is standard procedure.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police told me Thursday that these investigations can take anywhere from one week to several months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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