Lions fans in East Lansing share their gameday superstitions

Fans often come up with superstitions when watching sports.

In East Lansing, Lions fans shared their biggest superstitions as they prepare for this weekend's playoff game.

Video shows two fans in East Lansing sharing their superstitions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

During last year's playoff run, I wore this jersey every single game for good luck. I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. It's just one example of sports fans' superstitions, and with the Lions starting what they hope will be a run to their first Super Bowl, I wanted to know what superstitions fans here in our neighborhoods have.

"They say the lions have been on a revenge tour," Mike Gardner said.

It's clear walking into Crunchy's that energy is high among Lions fans.

"They are just going out and slaughtering all the sins of the past," Gardner said.

Mike Gardner has his own ways of fueling the Lions to victory each week.

"Whenever the Lions are down, I have a jersey for my cat," Gardner said. "A Lions jersey. It's kind of the rally jersey. I put it on and usually the Lions end up turning it around."

Other fans I talked to, like Wendy Poland, have more unconventional superstitions.

"So my son believes that the Lions lose every time he comes back from Arizona, so we've told him that he needs to stay there until the season is over," Poland said.

And perhaps some good news for fans this weekend...

"And he's out of town this weekend," I asked.

"Yes, yes he is," she said. "We made sure. We have his location."

The Detroit Lions will kick off against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at 8 p.m., right here on Fox 47.

