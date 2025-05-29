All clear given after Okemos High School placed on lockdown

OKEMOS, Mich — UPDATE 11:36: The all clear has been given following an early morning lockdown at Okemos High School.

School officials say that an investigation has concluded and that there are no credible threats at this time.

Students and staff are safe, and classes will resume as normal for the rest of the day.

UPDATE 11:30: We have a crew on scene right now. They tell us that Michigan State Police, Meridian Township, Ingham County Sheriff's Office and the East Lansing Police Department were on scene when they arrived, but were starting to wrap up.

Michigan state university incident command is currently on scene.

Stay with Fox47 news on air and online as we learn more.

Officials say that all students are safe at Okemos High School while under a preventative lockdown.

This is after the school received a call of a possible threat.

Meridian Township Police and other officials are on scene right now, and have reported no signs of threats.

Families are being asked to not respond to the high school at this time.

This is a developing story, and will learn more as soon as school officials release more details.

Bennett Woods Elementary was placed in secure mode as a preventative measure.

All other schools are functioning as normal.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Stay with Fox47 news on air and online as we learn more.

