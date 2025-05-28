Lansing's historic Kewpee's celebrates National Burger Day with community connections spanning generations

LANSING — For Kewpee's owner Autumn Westin, National Burger Day is more than just a celebration of food — it's a continuation of a family legacy that spans more than a century.

"It's been in my family; I'm the fourth generation it's been in my family for 102 years," Westin said.

The Lansing establishment has become a gathering place where the sound of conversation mingles with the sizzle of burgers, creating an atmosphere of togetherness that keeps customers coming back.

"When people come in that's exactly what we want, it's a person like hey how are you! It's a family. The beauty of this job is you always get to see new people, but you also get to see your customers that you've seen either last week yesterday or years before and you get to be part of their families. It's really a gift," Westin said.



For many local residents like Michelle Cherry, Kewpee's has been a lifelong tradition.

"I've been coming here since I was a baby. My parents both used to work at City Hall so we would come down here for lunch and we would come down on the weekends. One of my cousins owned a beauty shop and we went in. I've been coming here my whole life," Cherry said.

While the burgers bring neighbors together, Westin believes it's the personal connections that have sustained the business for generations.

"The best part of my job is to have interaction with them. That's why we're here for so long because of our customers that take care of us, and they fill our cups," Westin said.

Derrick Mitchell

As National Burger Day brings in hungry customers, Westin has a message for the community.

"Get out there and get your burger, whether it's here or somewhere, go to your favorite neighborhood spot. Give them all their love because they need it. Go treat yourself and get a good burger," Westin said.

