LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's beloved Frosty Korner ice cream shop reopens after yearlong closure. Frosty Korner, a longtime Lansing staple, has reopened its doors after being closed for a year, bringing ice cream and smiles back to the neighborhood.

Owner Jeffrey Jones wants to use his business to make a positive impact on the Lansing neighborhood.

Staff and customers alike celebrate the return of this community gathering place.

The reopening has been met with enthusiasm from the community. "They're showing us a lot of support knowing they were back open," staff members noted.

WATCH: Lansing's beloved Frosty Korner returns as summer neighborhood hotspot

Lansing's beloved Frosty Korner ice cream shop reopens after a year-long closure, bringing a family-friendly gathering spot back to the neighborhood with daily service from 2-9 p.m.

I caught up with owner Jeffrey Jones, who is excited to use his business as a positive force in the Lansing neighborhood.

Derrick Mitchell Derrick Mitchell speaks with Frosty Korner owner Jeffrey Jones

"I grew up in the area, and I knew how challenging it was then. So, when I moved back to the area, I just wanted to make sure that the younger kids and the younger families got to see something better than what I saw," Jones said.

The Frosty Korner reopened in June. Manager Aleah Leggette believes supporting local businesses is crucial for the community.

"It's great to see more local businesses just being here, and it's great for the community. A lot of people can just come within walking distance, even some of our staff also live within walking distance, and even talking to some friends of mine who have lived in Lansing their whole lives, they've said that Frosty Corner has been a staple for years," Leggette said.

Having a place for families to gather during the summer months means a lot to Lansing residents.

"Having a very lowkey and family fun place to show up and everyone is welcome, just being able to hang out we've got music going we've got ice cream. We also try to be accommodating as well. We're here for the community, and the community is here for us," Leggette said.

When asked why Lansing neighbors should visit Frosty Korner, Jones explained their welcoming approach.

"We're a no-frills, no-fuss kind of place, and we want to welcome all kinds of life. Being able to serve as a community resource and be a haven for communities and enjoying the pleasantries of life," Jones said.

For those looking to enjoy some summer fun, the Frosty Korner is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

