Lansing parks become popular cooling spots as summer temperatures soar

LANSING, Mich. — With temperatures soaring across Lansing, local parks are becoming a popular destination for residents looking to beat the heat.



Ingham County parks are seeing record numbers of visitors during the hot weather.

Many residents without air conditioning are using splash pads and beaches to cool down.

Park officials say they're pleased to see facilities being used as intended.

Ingham County Deputy Director of Parks Brian Collins has noticed a significant increase in park attendance as temperatures climb.

"A lot of people at their house may not have air conditioning, may not have another place to go. They can come out here and enjoy the water. Both the splash pad and the beach. I have probably seen as many people as I have in the last two years," Collins said.

When asked if seeing people use the parks brings him satisfaction, Collins expressed pride in his work.

"It does. That's one of the good things about my job is that you put in the hard work, and you're able to sit back and see people enjoying the fruits of your labor. It's good to see people at a place where people can go and cool down, enjoy the summer without overheating, and have a good time," Collins said.

As temperatures remain high, local parks continue to offer a welcome respite for residents seeking relief from the heat.

