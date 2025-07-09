Lansing opens new park with free workout equipment for residents who can't afford gym memberships

LANSING, Mich. — A new park in Lansing is giving residents a free place to exercise, made possible through the park millage fund. The city will receive $45 million in combined millage, grants and community donations over the next 30 years.

The park provides a free workout option for Lansing residents who might not be able to afford gym memberships.

Funding comes from $45 million in combined millage, grants and community donations over 30 years.

Mayor Andy Schor says every Lansing resident lives within a 10-minute walk of a park.

WATCH: Lansing opens new free workout park for residents:

New Lansing park offers free workout options for community members (65 characters)

The new park offers Lansing neighbors who might not be able to afford a gym membership a place to work out at no cost.

I spoke with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who told me a free way to exercise in Lansing is very important to him and the community.

"It's good for their mental health, it's good to be able to work out in the body. It's just one more thing that is now an option for our residents here in southwest Lansing and for anywhere in Lansing that wants to come southwest and try it out," Schor said.

Derrick Mitchell Lansing residents have a new free place to work out! Mayor Andy Schor says the city is committed to having parks within a 10-minute walk of every resident.

When asked about the importance of having this resource for residents who can't afford gym memberships, Schor emphasized the accessibility.

"It's an opportunity. This is an opportunity where some people may not have had that. That's what our parks system is about, we have a park within a 10-minute walk of every resident in the city of Lansing," Schor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

