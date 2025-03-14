Lansing Home and Garden Show vendors share DIY project tips to save money

As the weather is getting warmer, you may be thinking about starting DIY home improvement projects.

Local vendors at the Lansing Home and Garden Show offered tips to save money in the process.

Video shows tips from local vendors at the show.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As the weather gets warmer, I'm learning about ways to save money on spring home improvement projects.

Terry Wooley with Carter Lumber says this time of year means more people taking on home improvement projects, and he says his biggest tip happens before you even start the work.

"Have an idea of where you want to go, and then seek out that help that is going to give you not just what you're looking for, but show you a broad depth of selections so that you can make the best choice," Wooley said.

Amanda Liford with Easy Life Organizing agrees, and says breaking a project in pieces can help offset costs and workload.

"Break it up into smaller bits so that it's not so overwhelming when you first get started," Liford said.

But a big part of any project is supplies, and Bevin Cohen of Small House Farm says to make sure you only buy what you really need and use what's around you first when possible.

"There's no purpose in going out and purchasing a bunch of gear and equipment and all this other stuff to get your garden started," Cohen said. "Especially when you're new."

For those thinking of starting a garden, Cohen also says that tip goes one step further. He says you often can get a garden started without much space, and can use plenty of household items like plastic cups, empty egg cartons, and buckets as planters, saving you even more money on those supplies.

