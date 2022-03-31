'Lansing Collectable Toy Comic and Record Show' Apr. 3 in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Are you ready to check out some of your favorite toys? If so, you're in luck!

The Lansing Collectable Toy Comic and Record Show will take place on Sunday, Apr. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Okemos Event Center.

Come check out over 130 tables set up over two floors. You can also browse through vintage toys and newer toys like Batman, Barbie, Star Wars, and GI Joe.

Tesco Vee, WSYM, March 2022 Lansing Collectable Toy Comic & Record Show





There will also be thousands of record albums and some of your favorite comic books.

Admission is free.

For more information click here.

