Lake Michigan Film Festival brings filmmakers from around the region, and our neighborhoods, to East Lansing

The Lake Michigan Film Festival kicked off Wednesday, bringing filmmakers from the mitten and beyond to East Lansing for the weekend to showcase their films.

The festival runs until March 3rd, and a full schedule is available on the East Lansing Film Festival website.

Video shows the festival's Director speaking about what visitors can expect over the weekend.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The Lake Michigan Film Festival kicked off Thursday night, bringing in filmmakers from around the Lake Michigan area to showcase their work, and some of them are even from right here in our neighborhoods.

"Michigan has given me a lot of opportunities," Isis Diaz said.

Isis Diaz is a student at Michigan State, and her film is part of this weekend's festival. She says the festival provided a motivator to work hard and make a good product.

"It wasn't even that we wanted to win," Diaz said. "It was just that we wanted to make something good and have fun with it."

The Lake Michigan Film Festival runs through the weekend and will feature over 40 full-length films, documentaries, and short films, including an entire category for student films like the one Diaz made.

Erika Noud is the Director of the festival. She says while the festival will showcase some of the talented filmmakers in Michigan and beyond, it will also provide unique opportunities for attendees.

"We have over 30 directors coming, some cast and crew," Noud said. "Directors from some of the feature-length documentaries as well as the shorts and student films, and they'll be able to do some Q and A's after each screening, and audience members will have the opportunity to ask them questions and kind of learn about how and why they made their films."

The full schedule of the festival is available on the East Lansing Film Festival website. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Studio C in Okemos.

