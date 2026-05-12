Kirby family, Greater Lansing NAACP hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — The family of Isaiah Kirby, the Michigan State University student killed in an officer-involved shooting by East Lansing Police on April 15, is holding a press conference Tuesday alongside the Greater Lansing NAACP.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing.

WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Kirby Family Holds Press Conference After Officer-Involved Shooting

Kirby, 21, was shot and killed by multiple East Lansing Police officers near the intersection of Abbot and Lake Lansing roads just after 6 p.m. on April 15. Police said officers responded to reports of a theft at a nearby business that escalated into a stabbing. At a press conference after the shooting, East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown said officers encountered the suspect before the shooting occurred.

"The suspect was observed running towards the officers on scene. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife multiple times but the suspect refused to cooperate," Brown said. "Officers responded to the threat by shooting the suspect. The suspect was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and was pronounced dead."

WATCH OUR ORIGINAL REPORT OF THE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING:

officer involved shooting in East Lansing

A stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Michigan State Police took over the investigation.

East Lansing police had originally planned to share a narrated timeline of the April 15 incident but changed those plans after meeting with the Kirby family. Teresa A. Caine Bingman, the attorney representing the Kirby family, said in a statement that the video was "highly edited, selectively compiled, and deeply one-sided presentation that raises more questions than answers."

"The family and the public have repeatedly demanded the release of the complete, raw, and unedited video evidence," Bingman said. "To date, East Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police have refused to provide that transparency."

East Lansing police said they are consulting with Michigan State Police to determine what video footage they will release in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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