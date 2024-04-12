Watch Now
Kinawa and Chippewa Middle Schools closed due to power outage

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 12, 2024
OKEMOS — Heads up for students of Kinawa Middle School and Chippewa Middle School in Okemos, there will be no school today, April 12, 2024, due to a power outage.

School officials say it’s just for today, and everything should resume by Monday.

