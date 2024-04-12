Kinawa and Chippewa Middle Schools closed due to power outage

OKEMOS — Heads up for students of Kinawa Middle School and Chippewa Middle School in Okemos, there will be no school today, April 12, 2024, due to a power outage.
School officials say it’s just for today, and everything should resume by Monday.
