Kinawa and Chippewa Middle Schools closed due to power outage

OKEMOS — Heads up for students of Kinawa Middle School and Chippewa Middle School in Okemos, there will be no school today, April 12, 2024, due to a power outage.

School officials say it’s just for today, and everything should resume by Monday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook