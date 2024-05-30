Kawanis Club of Williamston prepares for the Annual Red Cedar Jubilee

Video shows members of the Kawanis Club of Williamston.

The club is preparing for the Annual Red Cedar Jubilee, where they will sponsor a community dinner, a craft show fundraiser, and more.

The Kawanis Club of Williamston focuses on providing support for youth in need.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Kawanis Club of Williamston provides good deeds to serve the needs of the youth in our community.

Kawanis Club President Terri Nelson and Treasurer Gwen Hulbert care deeply for Williamston.

"Whatever it is that has to do with kids, we are there," said Nelson.

They say the club has donated thousands of dollars to help provide food, backpacks, and more for families and children in need.

This is made possible by help from volunteers.

"Families just know what we do, and they just offer to help," said Nelson.

And they've been preparing for the Red Cedar Jubilee. This week-long celebration features dozens of activities across town, sponsored by different organizations throughout the neighborhood of Williamston, including a parade.

The Kawanis Club has been preparing for a Citizen of the Year Dinner to highlight good neighbors.

"At that Jubilee dinner, every organization that wants to, selects a person of the year from their organization, and they all have a car and they're all in the parade," said Hulbert.

They also are preparing for a Craft Show Fundraiser in the park, where the funds raised will go back to the kids in need in the community.

The Kawanis Club is just one of dozens of organizations preparing for this celebration. The 53rd Annual Red Cedar Jubilee begins Monday, June 17th.

