'It's fun crazy': Tigers superfan in Williamston reacts to the team's playoff push

The Detroit Tigers have gone on a remarkable run to get themselves back into the MLB playoffs.

Todd Walter, a superfan from Williamston, has been following every step of the way.

Video shows Todd reacting to the team's run, and how it compares to previous runs the team has had.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For the first time in a decade, the Detroit Tigers are playoff bound. I'm your Williamston Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The excitement surrounding the team has been felt all over the mitten the past month-and-a-half, including right here in our neighborhoods. I caught up with a superfan in Williamston to talk more about the Tigers' remarkable run.

"It's unreal," Todd Walter said.

Todd Walter is one of the biggest Tigers fans in the state, with a museum-like collection of memorabilia in his basement. It's a collection he's hoping to add more memories to during this year's playoffs.

"It's just so riveting to watch this team," Walter said.

When we spoke with Todd about his collection back in July, the Tigers were 6.5 Games out of the wild card spot. A few weeks later, that stretched to 9.5. A big August brought the Tigers back into the conversation the brink of a historic run to the playoffs.

WATCH BELOW: Todd Walter walks Fox 47 through his Tigers collection

WATCH: Todd Walter walks us through his Tigers collection

"What has happened, when they went into the gulley in July, and how they dug their way out of it with grit and the pitching rotation was all hurt, and to see now that we have a 30-11 record since mid-August, the best in the MLB," Walter said. "It's fun crazy. It's just fun. A joy!"

Walter has witnessed his fair share of runs to the playoffs as a Tigers fan, from the 1984 World Series to runs in 2006 and 2012. But he says this year just feels different.

"Those were great seasons, you know," Walter said. "We had the Scherzers and the Prince Fielders and the Miguel Cabreras, but I think this team is rather unique in itself. We don't have those big-name players. We've got this young team who has just developed."

Todd says regardless of what happens, this late-season run has been remarkable, and his only message going forward is:

"Go Tigers," Walter said.

