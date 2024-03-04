It's a "block" party: LEGOPalooza event in Lansing

Video shows annual LEGOPalooza fundraiser event at Impression 5 in Lansing.

More than 20 LEGO themed stations were spread across the museum for visitors to enjoy on Sunday.

Funds raised will go towards supporting the nonprofit science center, including funding more immersive educational opportunities for visitors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, the Lansing community gathered at Impression 5, to build LEGOs, and build their knowledge of science.

For over a decade, The Impression 5 Science Center's annual LEGOPalooza fundraiser has connected the creativity of LEGOs with science education.

Over the weekend, more than 20 LEGO themed stations were spread across the museum for visitors to enjoy.

Activities included a minifigure excavation lab, a LEGO pollination lab, robotics, and more. More than 30 staff members ran the event, and 40-50 volunteers participated each day.

Erik Larson, executive director of Impression 5 says that the event can help kids build connections to the world they live in.

Larson said, "LEGO is just a great tool for encouraging curiosity and creativity, but when you structure it with engineering challenges and problem solving opportunities, you just see these opportunities get larger and larger, and kids get completely connected. We will have children today in the free-build area that will be building with LEGOs for hours, as big as they can make."

Funds raised will go towards supporting the nonprofit science center, including funding more immersive educational opportunities for visitors.

"We're also very heavy into educational programs," Larson said. "So providing deep and meaningful opportunities for youth to hone their STEM skills and ask questions about the world we live in."

Impression 5 also teamed up with the owners of Bricks and Minifigs, a brick and mortar in Lansing, to include the local community in the fun.

"We were really excited to hear they had a LEGO event every year," Evan Borine, owner of Bricks and Minifigs said. "They were so gracious to give us the space here and this platform to show off some of the cool models we have, and introduce ourselves to some people that don't know were here and local."

You can find more fun opportunities for the whole family throughout the year on the Impression 5 website.

