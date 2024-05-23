"It was humbling:" Williamston neighbors raise money for food bank

We recently showed you "That New Place", a Williamston business celebrating one year in the community by raising money for the local food bank.

The money was donated on Wednesday, and generous neighbors matched the funds raised.

Food Bank Direction Jill Cutshaw highlights the importance of this donation in a time of rising costs of living.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We recently told you about Carrie Ballou, owner of "That New Place" in Williamston, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, raising funds to donate to the Williamston Food Bank.

"When I was emptying the jar for Saturday, someone had snuck in a $100 bill," said Ballou.

That New Place raised $530 from cake sales, and now, two generous donors, Dawn-Marie and Paul Joseph, matched those donations.

"We have the very best regulars, the very best people in this town," Ballou said. "And when I say this town, I do mean Williamston, but I also mean Greater Lansing, I mean Ingham County."

On Wednesday, Ballou helped pay it forward. She presented a check to Director of the Williamston Food Bank, Jill Cutshaw.

Cutshaw says that the food bank relies 100% on donations from the community and outside support from local businesses and services.

"I always tell everybody this is the most generous community," Cutshaw said.

She says this donation will go toward providing fresh produce for neighbors in need.

And this donation comes at an important time, as prices are rising on many of the items the food bank provides.

"Maybe medical bills, maybe the cars broke down and they had to use the money for repairs, and that makes them short on their rent payment," said Cutshaw. "If you need help in Williamston, we are here to help."

